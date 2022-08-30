Inaki Williams' astounding 236-match La Liga appearance streak in danger after ankle injury

- Williams left in the 54th minute against Cadiz
- Striker hasn't missed match since 2016
- Shattered previous record of 202 straight appearances
WHAT HAPPENED? Williams is in danger of missing his first match since April 20, 2016. He surpassed previous record-holder Juanan Larranaga last October and has extended his incredible mark to 236 games in a row.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he is expected to undergo further evaluations, it would be a miraculous turnaround to be able to participate in Sunday's match against Espanyol.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? Athletic Club announced he will "undergo further evaluations and his progress will be monitored over the coming days".