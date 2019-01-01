In-form Sadio Mane leads Liverpool past Fulham

The Senegal international has now scored nine times in his last nine outings for the Reds in the league

secured a 2-1 win over , with Sadio Mane, again, providing a goal and winning the decisive spot-kick in Sunday's visit to Craven Cottage.

The international is currently in a rich vein of form, coming off a decisive evening at the Allianz Arena where he helped Jurgen Klopp's side to a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

It took only 26 minutes for the in-form forward to stamp his authority on the game. An excellent one-two with Roberto Firmino saw him hit the return pass first time past Sergio Rico.

Scott Parker's men were back levelled in the 74th minute through former Kops Ryan Babel in the unlikeliest of manners, with Alisson's bad kick providing the international with an empty net.

To go past atop the league log, Klopp's side had to find a goal in the final 15 minutes, a period they had converted in more games [17] than any other Premier League side this season. And once again, Mane proves decisive.

The 26-year-old was manhandled by goalkeeper Rico in the area and substitute James Milner dispatched the resulting penalty for the 81st-minute matchwinner.

Mane has now scored 17 goals and is levelled with Mohamed Salah - who was subbed off in the dying moments of the game - in the league's goalscoring chart, a goal behind top scorer Sergio Aguero.