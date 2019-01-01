In-form Calvert-Lewin hails 'fantastic' Ancelotti after second straight Everton win

The striker netted a brace as the Toffees made it two wins in two games under their new manager, lifting them into the top half of the table

Dominic Calvert-Lewin saluted new ​boss Carlo Ancelotti after the striker's brace saw his side defeat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park in the Italian's second game in charge.

The striker now has three goals in two games since the Italian joined the club, and five in his last five Premier League games.

He is currently ’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with eight, which is also the most the Englishman has scored in a top-flight campaign.

"For me personally I am enjoying my football as you can see, but for the lads it has been a great period and a great month,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports.

“We have got that togetherness back in the team. We are getting back to where we want to be after a below-par start.

“It was not good enough and it was vitally important we turned it around. We wanted first to get into that middle cluster and go beyond that."

The 22-year-old has started every game since Marco Silva left the club and Duncan Ferguson took over as caretaker manager.

He netted a brace against in Ferguson’s first game in the dugout and has continued his good form under Ancelotti, scoring in the 1-0 win at on Boxing Day.

The former boss encouraged the young forward to do more of his work closer to goal and down the middle of the pitch, in order to increase his goal return.

It paid off against Newcastle as his goals came from in or around the six-yard box, giving Ancelotti two wins in two at his new club.

“He is a fantastic manager who has worked with great players and for me as a young player it is the best possible experience,” the striker said of his new boss.

“I just have to be like a sponge and take it all in."

Calvert-Lewin will now be looking to continue his good form, and convince the club that they don’t need to sign a new striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

“I am just happy to hit the back of the net,” he added. “That is what I am there to do. The work doesn't stop for me now.”