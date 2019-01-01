'I'm very fond of him' - Solskjaer says there are no issues with Pogba amid Real Madrid links

The manager has no concerns about the Manchester United star, who continues to be linked with a move

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted there is "no issue" with Paul Pogba amid the flirtation between the French star and .

Pogba said it would be a "dream" to play for Zinedine Zidane during the international break and the Madrid boss has made no secret of his admiration for the United midfielder.

Rumours of a switch to Madrid – who tried to sign Pogba before he swapped for United in 2016 – continue to make headlines but Solskjaer is not fazed.

The manager, who recently signed a contract to become the club's full-time boss after several months with the interim tag, says he has a good relationship with the midfielder, a player he says remains "important" ging forward.

"It doesn't really concern me, because my thought of action then is to sit down and speak to Paul," said Solskjaer.

"And I've had my chat with Paul and we're fine. He's going to do his utmost here because he knows I'm very fond of him as a player and a person and he's important for us.

"There's no issue. He's important here."

Article continues below

Pogba has scored 11 Premier League goals and tallied nine assists in 28 appearances as fifth-placed United – level on points with – travel to on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who has enjoyed a return to form since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, has netted 14 goals in all competitions.

After facing Wolves, the focus will turn towards the , where the Red Devils will take on at Old Trafford to kick off the quarter-final round.