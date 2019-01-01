'I'm just looking to get home and lie down' – Ferguson not seeking Everton job despite Chelsea win

The former Toffees striker pulled off a stunning victory in his first game in temporary charge, but he will not pursue the role on a full-time basis

caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson reiterated that he is not planning to put himself in contention for the permanent position despite a 3-1 win over on Saturday.

Ferguson, a popular former player, was placed in temporary charge of the team following Marco Silva's dismissal in the wake of their 5-2 midweek Merseyside derby defeat against .

The Scot made an impressive impact, with Everton sharper and snappier than they had been under Silva - evidenced by their 37 tackles, more than any other team in a Premier League match this season.

Richarlison got the opening goal in the fifth minute, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted either side of Mateo Kovacic's first league strike for Chelsea.

But Ferguson remains realistic about his status, adamant he will not be putting forward his case to club decision-makers despite lifting Everton out of the bottom three.

When asked if he would be sending a message to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and director of football Marcel Brands staking his claim for the job, Ferguson told BT Sport: "No, honestly, I won't be saying that. That's not what I'm saying.

"I'm here for Everton, I'm here for as long as they want me here, and I'm sure they [the club's hierarchy] are out there looking for their candidates, and rightly so.

"We want the best guys in the world managing this football club, but this was an incredible experience for me, an unbelievable experience I'll never forget.

| DF: "I think, to a man, the players are a credit to a football. We wanted a reaction and we got one today." #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/SQtcMTHztq — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2019

"I'm just looking to get home and lie down, I think. We're not looking ahead - I was just looking at this game and that is it, we're savouring the moment. It's three fantastic points.

"I think you saw on the touchline how enthusiastic I was, but you know it's one game, one result. I think I've answered the question [about going for the position]."

Frank Lampard, Ferguson's opposite number on Saturday, was left fuming with Chelsea's defensive frailties, convinced all three "terrible" goals were gifts.

"We always knew they were going to have a go and they've got good players, they're just in a slightly false position for whatever reason," he said.

"I'm more worried about us. It wasn't good enough from us, conceding three terrible goals from our point of view.

"We know Richarlison is good in the air on crosses and the last thing you want is to go one down early here, then they can be organised and make things very difficult for you.

"We got in their box so many times and [were] not getting shots away, trying to walk it in at times, so [there were] lots of things I wasn't happy with."