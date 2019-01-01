‘I’m having some important talks behind the scenes’ - Evra reveals negotiations over potential Man Utd role

The former defender is currently undergoing his coaching badges with the Red Devils and said he's ready to get his 'hands dirty'

Patrice Evra has admitted he is in talks with about a return to the club in a non-playing capacity, but has said he is not sure what exactly his potential new role would entail.

The Frenchman spent eight years with the Red Devils before leaving in 2014 to join . During his time at Old Trafford, Evra was one of the most reliable defenders in the English top flight and helped United win five league titles in that period, as well as the in 2008.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the game in July and has since been working with his former employers in order to gain his coaching badges, something he clarified on Monday night.

“I’m doing my coaching badges with Manchester United, but I want to make it clear because people think I am already working for United,” Evra said during a guest appearance on Sky Sports .

“There has been some talk but no, I am just doing my coaching badges. I know people are excited to see me back at the club.

“I’m having some important talks behind the scenes so we will decide if I will work for the club in a certain role or not. We will see.”

Asked about what a new job at United could involve, Evra responded: “We don’t know yet. The problem is I want to do everything but in life you can’t do everything, but [I want] a role where I can get my hands dirty.

“So if I come back to the club it’s not just to put my face on it, it’s because I want my club to go back to [being] the best club in the world.

“As I player I sacrificed my life to succeed at this club. I don’t know which role I will have but I will do the same.”

The former left-back was keeping across events at Old Trafford on Sunday, when United drew 1-1 with Liverpool .

And speaking the following day, Evra admitted he was happy to come away with just a point from the showdown with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Yes, of course, [I am happy with the result] because, like may people before the game, I thought that would beat us very easily.

“But a derby is a derby, no matter which position you are in the league. So that’s why I think you have to give credit to Man Utd.

“But I was also disappointed with Liverpool. Because I just think they didn’t play that game as a derby, they played like it was against a team 14th in the league. So I think they were a little bit overconfident.

“It’s a shame ending this game without the three points because it would have been so good for us mentally, because we played a good game. Ole did the right tactics until we conceded that goal.”