'I'm happy at Barca' - Coutinho rules out Premier League return

The 26-year-old has failed to nail down a regular starting berth with the Catalan giants and has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea

Philippe Coutinho insists he is happy at and is not ready to return to the Premier League amid speculation over his future.

The star signed for Barca from in a £146 million ($190m) deal in January 2018 but has failed to produce his best form in , only scoring five times in 29 league appearances this term.

Coutinho has failed to nail down a regular starting berth and has been linked with and as a result but, with the Catalan giants set to face United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Coutinho says he has unfinished business at Barca.

Speaking to the Mirror , the 26-year-old said: "My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to now does not fit into my plans.

"This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

"But I'm happy. I wanted to play in and I'm at the best club in Spain."

Ernesto Valverde's side look almost certain to retain their La Liga crown after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday thanks to late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

And Barca could still win the treble this term with a final against and a campaign still to play.

But Coutinho is not taking Wednesday's quarter-final opponents lightly: “The tie is tough,” he admitted. “They have already shown what they can do by knocking out PSG and I think most people would say the tie is 50-50.

“Playing at Old Trafford is one of the best feelings a footballer can have. The atmosphere and the history are ­incredible and if, on top of that, you get a positive result, then it’s very special.

“I don’t have any particular advice for my team-mates because Barcelona are used to playing these big games and to having the second leg at home. Everyone wants to win this tie, not just me.

“In almost five seasons with Liverpool I had both good and bad results there [Old Trafford], so I’m not really thinking about the past. I only think about the present and ­knocking United out.”