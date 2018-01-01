'I'm going to get better', assures Man City winger Riyad Mahrez

The summer signing has had a fine start at the Etihad Stadium but is hopeful of having improved displays soon

Riyad Mahrez is optimistic that his performance will get better for Manchester City in the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old switched to Manchester on a club-record deal from Leicester City in June and has scored seven goals in 25 matches for Pep Guardiola's side across all competitions so far.

Mahrez admitted difficulty in adaptating to his new side but believes his best is yet to come for the Citizens.

"When you arrive the first six months it's always difficult to adapt to everything," Mahrez told Sky Sports.

"I'm very good. I'm still new to the team. I think more months are going to pass and I'm going to be better."

Manchester City are second in the Premier League table behind Liverpool who are yet to lose a league game since the start of the season.

And the Algerian winger has charged his teammates to target maximum points in all their outings after falling to a shocking 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday - their second defeat of the season.

"It's massive because you have to win now, every time," he added.

"You don't have any chance to drop points because when you drop points, the opponent wins and now they're in front of us, for example, Liverpool."

Mahrez will hope to have a fine reception when he returns to the King Power Stadium for Man City's Boxing Day fixture against Leicester City.