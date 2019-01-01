'I'll show all of you!' - Solskjaer claims Alexis will 'love it' if Arsenal fans turn on him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Alexis Sanchez will relish facing Arsenal in the FA Cup, insisting that he'll be determined to silence the crowd should they give him stick in Friday's FA Cup clash.

Confirming that the Chilean will play against his former side, Solskjaer told reporters: "He’ll be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him.

"As a player, pride kicks in and you think: 'I'll show all of you'."

