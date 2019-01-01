India National Team: Rowllin Borges - The team will reach higher levels with Igor Stimac
NorthEast United midfielder and India international Rowllin Borges expressed his delight at the appointment of Croatian Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian national team.
The 26-year-old, who featured in the all three of India's group matches at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE, believes Stimac can take India forward with his planning and execution.
"I am very happy to have Igor Stimac as the national team Coach. He is a very experienced coach and has coached at really high levels.
"With his new tactics and techniques, I am sure the team will reach higher levels too. I am looking forward to training under him and learn a lot from him," Borges told Goal .
The new head coach's first assignment will be in Thailand as India take on the hosts, Curacao and Vietnam in the 2019 King's Cup in June. The former Croatia national team manager has already prepared a 36-member initial squad for the preparatory camp that is set to begin from May 22.