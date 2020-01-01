'Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United' - Stam

The Nigerian forward completed a return to England on the transfer deadline day to team up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Former centre-back Jaap Stam said Odion Ighalo's signing is an opportunity for the forward to score more goals in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old completed a late six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to Old Trafford on Friday, three years after he left Vicarage Road.

Ighalo is the first Nigerian player to join the Red Devils, and he is expected to boost their attacking options with Marcus Rashford ruled out for a couple of weeks with a back injury.

In his reaction to the transfer, Stam - who spent three years in Manchester before departing for - admitted that the ex- star will be inspired to score more goals and add to his tally of 31 goals in the Premier League.

"He's got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player," Stam told SkySports.

"United have the confidence in him. We're all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

"Like all former players and United supporters, we wish him well. He's joining a big family. Everybody within the club hopes that every player will do well and is going to perform.

"I'm sure he'll feel welcome and hopefully he's going to produce.

"He's now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.

"I'm sure he's got the ability. He wasn't their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring."

Meanwhile, former and boss Mark Hughes believes the Nigerian forward is who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs up front because of his physicality.

"He's the type that United need, whether or not that's a long-term view Ole has in terms of where he wants to take the team," Hughes added.

"I've watched them on a number of occasions and I always feel they lack that physicality at the top end of the pitch, just to relieve pressure.

"When United won at City and were getting pressed hard, they needed an outlet to knock it up to a big man who could retain possession and resist challenges.

"Without that physicality, sometimes you can't get out."