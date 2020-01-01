Ighalo could start against Club Brugge – Manchester United boss Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss has hinted the 30-year-old could get more minutes under his belt when they face the Belgian outfit

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Odion Ighalo could start in the first leg Round of 32 of their game against on Thursday.

The former international joined the Red Devils on a short-term loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January.

Ighalo was handed a cameo debut appearance in United’s Premier League victory over rivals on Monday.

The Red Devils boss confirmed the former forward could enjoy more minutes when they take on Philippe Clement’s men in .

“I won’t tell the team today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet,” Solskjaer said in a pre-match press conference.

"Odion is a different type of striker, a goal scorer, we have seen him in training he knows how to play as a centre forward he’s a fantastic professional and human.

“He has already added to the squad and they’ve taken to him. We hope he will sharpen up because it’s been a while since he has played and he needs to do a little extra after training.

“We need to give him as much game time as possible. I’m sure he will take his changes,” he concluded.