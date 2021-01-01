Ifedayo Olusegun reveals truth behind Selangor FC absence

Selangor's Ifedayo Olusegun has been missing from the club's 2021 pre-season training. He explained why to Goal.

The absence of FC's star striker Ifedayo Olusegun from the club's 2021 pre-season training has understandably unnerved many of their fans.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that one reason behind the 2020 Malaysia top-scorer's non-appearance is that he is in the midst of obtaining his Bahraini citizenship, so that he will turn out for the Red Giants as an Asian slot player beginning this season.

On Sunday morning, he expressed his desire to return to action with Selangor, tweeting a photo of the club's training ground.

But hours later, he gave a more definitive answer, to Goal. In an exchange of texts between us and the Nigerian-born striker on late Sunday night, he confirmed the Bahraini rumour.

"I should be back [with Selangor] soon as a few things had to be tidied up first. We’ve done that already now.

"I’ve had a Bahraini passport for three years now, so Selangor think it’s better for them to utilise me as an Asian player. All is set now," explained the 29-year old player.

While he is one of the best foreign strikers in Malaysia at the moment, Olusegun has also made a name for himself in Bahrain, having turned out for three separate clubs in the country; Malkiya, Al-Hidd and Al-Riffa, between 2012 and 2019.