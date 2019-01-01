'If Xavi doesn't end up coaching Barca, I'll kill him!' - Eto'o backs former team-mate for Camp Nou hotseat

The former midfielder has begun his managerial career in Qatar and, long tipped as a future coach, the Cameroon legend thinks he has what it takes

Samuel Eto'o joked he will "kill" Xavi if his former team-mate never coaches the Catalan giants.

Xavi, who won multiple major honours as a player at Camp Nou, has long been seen as a future Barca coach and has started his managerial career in with Al Sadd.

With Ernesto Valverde again coming under pressure amid an underwhelming opening to the season for the Catalan giants, Eto'o offered a clear suggestion on who could replace him.

"He is the f*cking boss in and in ," Eto'o told Cadena SER of Xavi.

"If he doesn't end up coaching Barca, I'll kill him!"



Xavi and Andres Iniesta were part of one of football's great midfields, with Eto'o hailing the latter's talent.

"In the [2006 ] final in Paris he played like [Diego] Maradona, [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] combined," Eto'o added.

"I already said in my first interviews: he's the best player I have trained with.

"People were surprised I didn't say Ronaldinho or Messi, but time has proved me right.

"He's never been recognised at the level of Leo or Cristiano, but Xavi and Iniesta are at that level."



Barca's next great star could be Ansu Fati, the 16-year-old becoming the youngest player to feature for the club in the Champions League when he started against on Tuesday.

Fati already has two goals in three appearances and Eto'o is excited by the forward's huge potential.

Article continues below

"Only God knows what's to come with Fati. He's very good," said the former striker. "That one has two pairs of balls... he doesn't have one pair, he has two."

Fati has been playing alongside Barca's new signing Antoine Griezmann, who also has two La Liga goals this term.

"Playing at Barca is like drinking a good glass of wine," Eto'o added. "Griezmann is drinking from that glass and enjoying it for a long time."