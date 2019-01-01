'If Independiente call Aguero, he would set a date to leave Man City'

The Argentina international forward would enjoy the chance to return to his boyhood club in the future

Sergio Aguero's father says the forward is open to a return to Independiente, but the forward has yet to receive any sort of offer from the Argentinian club.

Aguero came up through Independiente's youth system, playing in the club's academy starting at the age of nine.

In 2003, at just 15 years and 35 days old, Aguero became the club's youngest debuting player as he kick-started his senior career.

He went on to make 56 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals, before joining for a fee reported to be around €20 million.

And his father says he would like to someday return to for his boyhood club, but that there has not yet been contact between the two parties.



"Nobody called Sergio, or us," Aguero's father Leonel Del Castillo told Villa Trinidad Radio.

"The club didn't get in touch with us. Sergio can not say 'I want to go back'. You have to see if the club wants it as well.

"With (Independiente's chairman Hugo) Moyano everything is okay.

"If somebody calls him, I believe that he's going to be able to set a date to return."

The Manchester City striker signed a new contract with the Premier League side in September, committing his future to the club through 2021.

Aguero's contract extension runs through his 10th season with the club, having joined in 2011 from Atleti.

He has won three Premier League titles with the club while also claiming four League Cups and a Community Shield.

This season, Aguero has helped fire Manchester City atop the Premier League, having scored 27 total goals in 36 appearances.

Manchester City also remain in contention for the club's first crown, having drawn in the quarter-final round in Friday's draw.

In total, Aguero has scored 226 goals in 326 matches during his time at the Etihad.

Next up for City is an quarter-final against Swansea on Saturday.