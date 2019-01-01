'I'd love to coach Arsenal!' - England rugby coach Eddie Jones eyes up Emery's job

The Australian oversaw a run through to the 2019 rugby World Cup final, but admits he could be tempted to switch sports

Eddie Jones, head coach of the rugby union team, has admitted that he would “love to coach ” as questions are asked of Unai Emery’s role at Emirates Stadium.

A Spanish tactician finds himself falling under mounting pressure in north London as the Gunners once again struggle to establish consistency.

It has been suggested that Emery could be on borrowed time, with a number of high-profile figures mooted as potential successors.

Mauricio Pochettino, despite his strong ties to arch-rivals Tottenham, has been added to the pot after being relieved of his duties at Spurs.

Jones, though, would welcome the opportunity to throw his hat into the ring if a crossover opportunity presented itself.

The Australian guided England to the final of the recent rugby World Cup in and is a proven performer at the very highest level.

Quizzed by talkSPORT on whether he would be interested in a prominent football post, Jones said: “I’d love to coach Arsenal.

“How good would that be! How much fun would that be!”

Jones added: “They’ve had a few problems, haven’t they! That would be fantastic.

“I used to live in north London and I’d go to this cafe every Sunday morning and it would be half-full of fans and half-full of Arsenal fans.

“The banter between them was fantastic.”

Jones would not be the first England rugby boss to try their luck in football circles were a move to be made.

Sir Clive Woodward oversaw a World Cup triumph in 2003 before taking a technical director role at two years later.

That experiment flopped, as he lasted a little over a year with the Saints, but more may be lined up.

Jones likes to keep across events in football and claims last season’s epic semi-final clash between and at Anfield is the finest sporting event he has witnessed.

He added: “Last game I saw was that Champions League semi - Liverpool vs Barcelona at Anfield.

“The best sporting event I’ve been to! It was just the atmosphere; I remember walking off and the girls who served the dinner are crying…

“Just the total emotion that ground has is incredible.”