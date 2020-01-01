'I'd love Sancho to come to Chelsea' - Hudson-Odoi eager to link-up with England team-mate at Stamford Bridge

The Blues winger says he enjoys a good relationship with his Borussia Dortmund counter-part, and would like to see him move to west London

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he "would love" Jadon Sancho to join this summer.

Sancho's future at has been the subject of much speculation this season, with his stellar performances at Westfalenstadion attracting attention from some of the world's biggest clubs.

Chelsea, and have all been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, who has contributed 17 goals and 19 assists to BVB's cause across all competitions in 2019-20.

More teams

Hudson-Odoi has witnessed a fellow winger's talents up close on the international stage with , and says they've "always loved playing with each other".

The Blues ace is hoping Sancho will join him at Stamford Bridge so that they can also "link-up" to great effect at club level, as he told Michael Dapaah during a live interview on Instagram: "Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing.

“We make sure that we’re both doing well, obviously he’s doing amazing and having a great season.

“We’re always making sure each other is good. Obviously he’s a great player, I love playing with him - he’s a great player to play with.

“For England as well we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there.

“I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play each other for England, the link-up has always been there and we’ve always loved playing with each other.

“The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.

“I don’t know [if he'll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

Article continues below

“We’ve had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there.”

Dortmund have reportedly placed a £100 million ($123m) price tag on Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window, but it is not yet known for certain when the market will reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

All major leagues across Europe are on hiatus at the moment, but the could be set to resume in May, with clubs across recently cleared to return to training in small groups.