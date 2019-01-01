Icardi seeks to end Inter exit rumours by stating intention to stay at San Siro

The Argentine striker has seen his future called into question on a regular basis during the 2018-19 campaign, but is not looking for a move elsewhere

Mauro Icardi has sought to bring an end to the transfer talk surrounding him at by stating his intention to remain at the club.

The Argentine striker has seen his future called into question on a regular basis throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Mixed messages have been sent at times, with the 26-year-old’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara providing regular updates on his future.

Her recent stance has been that Icardi has no desire to leave his current surroundings, despite ongoing links to the likes of .

The man himself has now sought to further clarify the situation by reiterating his full commitment to the Inter cause.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Icardi said: “Because recently the media have reported news that does not reflect my thoughts, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed Inter about my will to remain with the club.

“Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings.

“I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally.

“I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family.

“Time will reveal who is speaking the truth. Forza Inter, always.”

Nara stated to Verissimo back in April that she expected Icardi to continue honouring a contract at Inter that is due to run until 2021.

She said: "Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family.

"Now he is calmer, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone.

"We will be here [at Inter] again next year."

Article continues below

Icardi has netted 16 times for Inter this season, helping to push them into contention for a top-four finish in Serie A and qualification for the 2019-20 .

The Nerazzurri would welcome the opportunity to keep him on their books, with a man who started the current campaign as club captain remaining a talismanic presence.

It may, however, be that Icardi and Co find themselves working under a different manager next season, with Goal revealing that an approach has been made to former and boss Antonio Conte amid the uncertainty surrounding Luciano Spalletti’s future.