Icardi considered part of Inter 'family' as Marotta seeks end to stand-off & Real Madrid rumours

The Argentine striker has not played for the Serie A heavyweights since early February and seen speculation build over his future at San Siro

Mauro Icardi's stand-off with could soon be resolved, according to the club's general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi has not played since he was stripped of the captaincy in February, as talks over a new contract reportedly broke down.

Marotta has since held positive talks with Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara, although the Inter striker remains sidelined with a supposed knee injury.

But Marotta believes that the situation is close to a resolution, insisting that the decision to hand the captain's armband to Samir Handanovic was not a punishment for Icardi.

"I hope the situation can mend itself," Marotta told reporters.

"We're a family and parents must make decisions for the sake of their children, but they're not punishments. They're made so the kids can grow and get better.

"That's how our decision should be interpreted. I hope we can mend this rift as quickly as possible because Icardi is a good lad who has given a lot to Inter and can still give us so much.

"Now he's struggling with a knee problem. We hope it heals as quickly as possible and that he returns to the group after rehabilitation."

Icardi's absence was felt by Inter as they went out of the on Thursday, but Luciano Spalletti's side responded in style by beating rivals 3-2 in a thrilling Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, moving them up to third place in Serie A.

Nara has suggested that the 26-year-old could soon return, despite ongoing talk suggesting that he is destined to head for the likes of .

She has told Tiki Taka: "I talked to Marotta and peace is near. If Mauro meets up with the coach on Friday, they will have to talk to each other.

"Mauro is recovering from the knee problem, which is real.

"He didn't skip a day and before he always played through pain, to show how much he cares about Inter. As soon as he is able he will come back, there are no problems with the team.

"We've reviewed all the players' statements and no one has ever spoken ill of Icardi. They say so many things but people confuse me with my husband, what he thinks is not what I think. He never asked for a raise and not it has never been a question of money."