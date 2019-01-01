'Ibrahimovic wants move and we can afford him' - Boca chief insists club can pull off sensational transfer

The LA Galaxy star's agent, Mino Raiola, recently rubbished rumours he was attempting to arrange a transfer for the well-travelled 37-year-old

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to join Boca Juniors and the move could still happen, according to one of the club's directors.

But Boca board member Jorge Anro claims Ibrahimovic's interest in a move to the Bombonera is real and insists a deal remains a possibility.

The former , and striker has spent the past 18 months in the United States, scoring 50 goals.

"It is true that Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca and it is true that we are in a position to bring him in," Anro told Mundo Boca Radio.

"The club is in a very good moment institutionally. It is so good financially that it can afford those luxuries.

"We would be able to pay Zlatan's contract."

Boca made a splash in July when they lured great Daniele De Rossi to Buenos Aires on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic is contracted to Galaxy for the rest of the 2019 MLS season.

The former Barca striker claimed he is the best to ever play in Major League Soccer following a hat-trick in a 7-2 LA Galaxy win over Kansas City earlier in September.

The three goals brought his season total up to 26 in the campaign, two behind local rival Carlos Vela for the league lead.

Over his two seasons in MLS, Ibrahimovic has now netted 48 times in 52 games, adding some weight to his bold claim.

“I think I’m the best that has ever played in MLS,” Ibrahimovic told reporters when asked his impact on his team and the league. “And that’s without joking. Have you been watching the two years I’ve been playing here?”

Later, he was quizzed if winning a title is required for him to lay claim to the “best-ever” title in the league, but the striker dismissed that idea.

“No. I want it [the MLS Cup] because I play for it,” he said. “Not to show who I am.”

Galaxy's next fixtures see them face at home, before travelling for an away game at .