Ibrahimovic vows not to quit until he has won a trophy with AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic vowed not to leave AC Milan until he helps the club win a trophy.
The 40-year-old striker returned to Milan in 2020 after a stint in MLS, but has not lifted a trophy since helping Manchester United win the Europa League in 2016-17.
Ibrahimovic has not yet played in 2022 due to a recurring Achilles tendon issue, but he promised he would not leave or retire until the club wins silverware.
What did Ibrahimovic say?
“My future is football, my world is football,” the 40-year-old Swedish star said.
“I am disappointed that I am not able to play at the moment, this really pains me, especially when the team is doing well. I want to be there and help the team, we’ve done great things since I arrived and now we are only missing one element: a trophy.
“We are fighting to achieve this, I won’t quit until I have won something with this Milan side.”
The situation at Milan
AC Milan still have two trophies left to play for this season.
The Rossoneri are joint-top of the Serie A table, level with Napoli through 27 games played, but trail on goal difference.
Milan will also face Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final with the first leg set for Tuesday.
Ibrahimovic won two trophies during his first stint in Milan, which ran from 2010-12, lifting the Serie A and Italian Super Cup.