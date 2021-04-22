Ibrahimovic to sign new one-year AC Milan contract worth around €6m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AC Milan, Goal can confirm.

The contract, that is set to be worth around €6 million a year, plus €1m in additional bonuses, is due to be announced by the Serie A club on Thursday evening.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic has been on of Milan's top performers during the 2020-21 campaign and seemingly still has plenty to offer, despite the fact he will turn 40 later this year.

More to follow...