Ibrahimovic to sign new one-year AC Milan contract worth around €6m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AC Milan, Goal can confirm.
The contract, that is set to be worth around €6 million a year, plus €1m in additional bonuses, is due to be announced by the Serie A club on Thursday evening.
Ibrahimovic has been on of Milan's top performers during the 2020-21 campaign and seemingly still has plenty to offer, despite the fact he will turn 40 later this year.
