I would never play for Bayern, reveals Dortmund star Reus

The German international says he was drawn to Signal Iduna Park and that he could never play for the Bundesliga's other giant

Marco Reus turned down a move to play for , revealing he could never join the Bavarian giant with his heart set on being a player.

The 30-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to Bayern throughout his career since becoming a superstar with and Dortmund.

Reus made the move from Gladbach to Signal Iduna Park in 2012 and he explained that he could not sign with another German top-flight club because of where his loyalties lay.

"The request came [from Bayern], as it did from other clubs. I have the greatest respect for Bayern Munich and what the club has been doing for decades," Reus told Sport Bild.

"But I always wanted to play for BVB. It was always the club my heart drew me to.

"When I played in Gladbach at the time, it was clear to me: within the Bundesliga, I would only change to Dortmund, otherwise I will go abroad."

Reus joined Dortmund's youth academy as a seven-year-old in 1996 and after 10 years was forced to pursue his dream of a professional career elsewhere.

Following a three-year stint with Rot Weiss Ahlen, Reus secured a move to Gladbach where he exploded to score 41 goals in 109 appearances to earn a transfer back to BVB.

Reus has now spent the last eight seasons at Dortmund, scoring 129 goals in 266 matches and lifting the DFB-Pokal cup in 2016-17.

His star Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho has been rumoured to be considering a move to or , but Reus feels the England international should remain with the Black and Yellows for a few more seasons.

"He should stay one more, maybe two years at Dortmund," Reus said.

"In my view, there is currently nothing better for him. [Then he can] take the really big step. As an even more complete player who can continue to develop with us as a regular in the team."

The Bundesliga has currently been suspended until April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic and there is suggestion that the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors once it resumes.