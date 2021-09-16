'I won't make promises' - Fiorentina owner unsure over Manchester City-linked Vlahovic's future

The Stadio Artemio Franchi chief has admitted that he is "not certain" a prized asset will commit to fresh terms with the club

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso says he's unsure over the future of Dusan Vlahovic and "won't make promises" with regards to a possible contract extension for the Manchester City-linked striker.

Vlahovic has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in Serie A since joining Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2018, with the 2020-21 campaign proving to be his best yet in terms of his overall contribution in the final third of the pitch.

The 21-year-old attracted attention from a number of top clubs in the summer transfer window as a result, including Man City, and Comisso has now admitted that he cannot guarantee La Viola will be able to hold onto their star frontman for the long-term.

What's been said?

It has been reported that Fiorentina are working to renew Vlahovic's current deal beyond its current expiration date in June 2023, but the Stadio Artemio Franchi chief is not 100 per cent confident of tying him down to fresh terms.

“He’s a good lad, he is good for Florence," Comisso has told Calcio Mercato. "I hope he will stay for a long time.

“Will he sign the new contract? I won’t make promises I am not certain that I can keep.”

Vlahovic's Fiorentina record

Vlahovic has appeared in 88 matches across all competitions for La Viola over the past three years, finding the net 33 times while also providing four assists.

21 of those goals were recorded last term, and he was rewarded for his exploits in front of goal with the Serie A Best Young Player award.

Could City sign Vlahovic in 2022?

City were credited with an interest in Vlahovic earlier this year after missing out on the signing of Tottenham's Harry Kane, who had been deemed too expensive by the Premier League champions as club chairman Daniel Levy reportedly demanded a £150 million ($207m) fee.

Pep Guardiola was ultimately unable to bring in a new forward before the transfer deadline, and depending on how well City perform between now and January, he may be tempted to return for Vlahovic in the winter market.

However, Goal also reported that Atletico Madrid came close to securing Vlahovic's services in August, and with Juventus also being strongly linked with the Serbian, City could face plenty of competition if they decide to reignite their interest.

