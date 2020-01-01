‘I wish Nigeria all the best’ - Arsenal star Saka confirms England future

The Anglo-Nigerian has committed his international future to the Three Lions despite his eligibility for the African giants

forward Bukayo Saka has wished the national team all the best after confirming his international future with .

The versatile player has been handed call-up by the Three Lions for their upcoming games against , and .

The 19-year-old has been delivering outstanding performances for the Emirates Stadium giants since his promotion to the first team.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage,” Saka told Sky Sports. “I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way, but I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff.

"I feel like it was right for me to choose England."

Saka made a key impact for Mikel Arteta’s men in the 2019-20 season as they won the and finished eighth in the Premier League.

The forward was born in England but eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his parents and has now pledged his international future with the European country.

“My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria," he added. “They came over and when they came to England it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it’s a new country.

"It’s really cold for them, but they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother they always left everything out the way and put us first.

“Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training, so I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.”

Nigeria are well covered in the wing roles, with the likes of former forward Ahmed Musa, star Moses Simon, ’ Samuel Kalu, sensational Samuel Chukwueze and ’s Chidera Ejuke impressing for the three-time African champions.

The Super Eagles have lined up two friendlies against and on October 9 and 13 respectively as part of their preparation for their qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.