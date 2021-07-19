'I will always respect Messi' - Mina not angry at Barca star after Copa America feud

The centre-back was mocked by Leo after Emiliano Martinez saved his shoot-out effort in the tournament semi-final

Colombia star Yerry Mina insists that he bears no ill-will towards former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, despite clashing with Argentina's star during the Copa America.

Tensions flared at the end of Colombia and Argentina's semi-final in July, with Leo and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez having some choice words for the Everton defender.

The Albiceleste prevailed in that tie on penalties and went on to lift their first Copa in 28 years at the expense of Brazil in the final.

What was said?

"What happened with Leo is something that can happen at any moment, this is football," Mina explained during a charity event in his hometown of Guachene.

"Life goes round in circles, it always gives you a second chance, but I am calm because I know that Leo is a great person."

"Dance now"

Mina was heckled by both Messi and Martinez before and after his crucial penalty miss in the shoot-out.

"Dance now, go on, dance now," the captain had shouted following his team-mate's save, presumably in reference to Mina's jig after converting during the quarters against Uruguay.

Despite that incident, though, Mina has lost no admiration for the record-breaking superstar.

"I met him at Barcelona and I thank him for the support that he gave me, I will always respect him," he added.

"I admire Messi for what he is, at that time we were both defending our National Team.

Article continues below

"If I could give my life for my national team, I would give it, but what happened was left [out on the pitch], there's nothing to it."

Further reading