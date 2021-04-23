'I was surprised' - Kane only learned of Mourinho's Tottenham sacking minutes before it was announced

The striker said he had a "great relationship" with the Portuguese, who was replaced temporarily by Ryan Mason

Tottenham star Harry Kane admitted that Jose Mourinho's recent sacking came as a surprise to him, saying he only learned of the move minutes before it happened.

Mourinho was let go as Spurs head coach on Monday after a year and a half in charge, with Ryan Mason replacing him on a caretaker basis.

Kane added that he had a "great relationship" with the Portuguese, who failed to win a trophy during his time in north London.

What was said?

"I was surprised, I'll be totally honest," Kane told Sky Sports. "I came in that morning and probably found out five to 10 minutes before it was announced.

"A lot of the focus was on the Carabao Cup final and preparing for that but, look, it's football. I've been here now where a couple of managers have been sacked and, as a player now, I don't think you ever expect the boss to be sacked but it's part of the game, you have to deal with it.

"I had a great relationship with Jose, I wish him all the best for whatever his next job is, but he knows as we know football can be cut-throat and we just have to look forward. We have a big final to prepare for now and we're looking forward to that."

What's next for Spurs?

Tottenham defeated Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday, with Mason winning his debut and becoming the youngest manager in Premier League history in the process.

Next up is the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, as Tottenham search for their first trophy in 13 years.

Kane, who is an injury doubt for the match, is hoping to be involved against City and celebrate winning silverware alongside his former team-mate.

"I'm buzzing for him to have this opportunity and to have the experience to manage one of the best clubs in the world," Kane said of Mason.

"Hopefully we can try and win on Sunday and experience a truly special moment together."

