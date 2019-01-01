'I was lucky to play with him' - Hazard pays tribute to departing Fabregas

The Spanish midfielder is set to depart Stamford Bridge after spending four and a half seasons with the Blues

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has paid tribute to his team-mate Cesc Fabregas, who is set to depart the club after four and a half seasons.

The 31-year-old is closing in on a move to Monaco, where he will link up with manager Thierry Henry, a team-mate of Fabregas at Arsenal.

Before leaving Chelsea, Fabregas had one final chance to say farewell to the Stamford Bridge faithful on Saturday.

Fabregas captained the Blues in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest, and was emotional when he was taken off the pitch late in the match.

Hazard has been at Chelsea every step of the way with Fabregas, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup together.

And the Blues star has praised his outgoing team-mate, while also taking the chance to get a playful jab at a player now on the wrong side of 30.

"In five years I can say that I was lucky to play with him," the Belgium international told reporters after the Forest game.

"Since the beginning when he came, we saw it the first year, we won the double together.

"Top guy on the pitch, off the pitch, a great friend of mine. I hope he will have a good future.

"He's a bit old now! But he's still very good and he will enjoy."

Fabregas all but confirmed his move away after the match, saying: "I can't say anything out of respect for Chelsea but everyone knows the situation."