'I think it worked well' - Neymar backs PSG's four-man frontline

The Brazilian wants to keep playing alongside Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe despite defensive frailties

Neymar wants to stick with their all-out attacking approach despite twice coming from behind to claim a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar was on sparkling form, scoring twice and forcing Fode Ballo-Toure's own goal but Monaco gave as good as they got in an absorbing contest in Paris on Sunday.

Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder overturned Neymar's early opener to give Robert Moreno's Monaco the lead inside 15 minutes and Islam Slimani smuggled in another equaliser 20 minutes from time.

Neymar and Angel Di Maria flanked Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe in attack but PSG's backline was frequently exposed.

Nevertheless, Neymar – the world's most expensive footballer – is backing head coach Thomas Tuchel's strategy.

"We scored three goals. I think that it worked well," Neymar told reporters.

"We have quality, we know it. I think you made a mistake with this question but I responded."

He added: "It was a great game. A good test. We didn't play our best game, but we played well.

"We created scoring opportunities for ourselves. We have to keep moving forward and do better to avoid losing home points."

Neymar believes Sunday's test will stand PSG in good stead as they once again compete for multiple honours, with Tuchel's old employers their last-16 opponents when the resumes next month.

"This was a very difficult match," the international added. "We knew that we were going to encounter difficulties because they have a good team, with quality.

"It was a good test. We are happy. This was not the best match of our season. We are going to improve each time to pull off a great campaign."

Next up for PSG, though, is another clash with Monaco on Wednesday before a French Cup round of 32 clash with Lorient next Sunday.