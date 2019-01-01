'I think it is goodbye' - Hazard bids farewell to Chelsea after Europa League win

After scoring twice in the final against Arsenal, the Belgian star appeared to confirm his exit from Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his exit after scoring twice in his side's 4-1 final defeat of .

Hazard has been linked with a move to at the end of the season and confirmed after the game that his time at Chelsea has likely come to an end.

"I think it's a goodbye but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League. I played here for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world and maybe it's time for a new challenge," the Belgian told BT Sport.

Hazard has already said his decision was made and on Wednesday he indicated that an announcement on his future would be forthcoming shortly.

"I don't know yet. I think it will be decided in a few days," Hazard said.

"My target was to win the trophy, that was the only thing in my mind. I made my decision already. I said it two weeks ago. Now it depends on the clubs, both clubs.

Article continues below

"I am just waiting. You will see, you will know in a couple of days."

More to follow...