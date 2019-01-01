'I still don't know anything' - De Ligt focusing on Netherlands amid Man Utd & Barca reports

The Netherlands prodigy has been caught up in a whirlwind of speculation thanks to his commanding performances for Ajax this season

sensation Matthijs de Ligt admitted he still does not know what the future holds for him as reports of a bidding war between and for his services intensify.

De Ligt, 19, was the cornerstone of Ajax's defence in their thrilling run to the semi final, where they lost out to .

His defensive abilities and assured manner on the ball have made him one of the world's most valuable youngsters, attracting interest from two elite clubs.

Barca appeared to have the inside track on his transfer after landing team-mate Frenkie de Jong, but United have hit back this week with a renewed push to sign the teenager.

But De Ligt, currently on international duty with , is not looking beyond his current commitments with the Oranje.

"Where do I see myself? Well obviously the Premier League is a big competition, also, but you have other competitions, it’s not just about those two," he explained in Sunday's press conference.

"I still don’t know anything about where my future is, so I'll see how it goes. First we have to play two games and after that I will see what happens next.

"Of course there is some interest from clubs, but I don’t want to say some names who are interested, but what I will say is I am now focused on the national team and after the national team I will see what the future brings."

De Ligt made his international debut in 2017 and has gone on to make 15 appearances to date as he also heads an exciting generational renewal in the Netherlands set-up.

After the disappointment of missing out on the 2018 World Cup the side coached by Ronald Koeman has come back with a vengeance, beating both and world champions to finish top of their group.

The Oranje now face in the competition's semi final, to take place in Guimaraes on June 6; with the winner moving on to meet either or in June 9's final.