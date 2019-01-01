'I shouldn't say this...' - Sterling reveals two teams he plays as on FIFA

The Man City star admitted that his former club Liverpool were one of two sides he uses on the popular video game

Raheem Sterling has revealed that he still plays as his former side on FIFA.

The winger named and PSG as the two clubs he uses on the universal video game, as opposed to current club .

Sterling made the switch from the Reds to City in the summer of 2015, and has gone on to become a key figure for Pep Guardiola's side.

The 24-year-old is still resented by many Liverpool fans and is generally targeted on his trips to Anfield with City, though he has said in the past that he still has affection for his former side.

He may, however, upset some City fans with his latest revelation regarding the clubs he uses on FIFA.

He told the Daily Star: "Usually , and I shouldn't say this, but Liverpool."

The revelation shouldn't come as too much of a shock with the game hugely popular with players and fans alike, and Sterling having plenty of friends still at the club.

Several footballers have expressed their love for the hugely popular video game, and Sterling is no different, but his choice of club may just annoy some of the more traditional City support.

If Sterling produces similar performances this season as he did last time around, however, City fans have no reason to panic.

The winger scored 17 league goals in the last campaign, and grabbed ten assists as the club edged out Liverpool to win back-to-back titles.

City also completed a domestic treble, but it was Liverpool who clinched success, and the two clubs will look to battle it out once again this season for both domestic and European success.

They will, however, face off in the Community Shield at the beginning of August, with an early chance for silverware up for grabs.

City lifted the trophy last season as they overcame , while Liverpool last tasted glory in 2006, also defeating the Blues.

Sterling's old club are the joint-second most successful club in the competition's history with 15, while City have been victorious on five occasions.

The international featured in City's pre-season loss to in the Premier League Asia Trophy, missing a penalty in normal time as the league champions went on to lose 3-2 in a penalty shootout.