I owe everything to 'incredible' Arteta – Delph

The England international had been on the brink of leaving the Etihad after just one season but the now Gunners boss persuaded him to hang around

Fabian Delph has said that he “owes everything” to Mikel Arteta ahead of 's trip to on Sunday, with the midfielder revealing that it was the Spaniard who convinced him to stay at despite time on the pitch having been hard to come by.

Delph worked under Arteta for three successful years at City, the latter being Pep Guardiola's assistant at the time, but the 30-year-old hadn't enjoyed his first season at the Etihad as much as he might have liked.

Indeed, injuries had prevented Delph from making his mark in the first team, while other midfield options available to Guardiola further hampered the international's chances at making the starting XI.

Arteta, however, made it clear that he had a vision for Delph, and a successful switch from midfield to left-back would eventually yield two Premier League titles for a player who admitted he was on the brink of leaving Manchester.

“Mikel was incredible for me,” Delph told BBC 5 Live Sport. “He was the reason why I stayed in the team as long as I did. I owe everything to him.

“He was fantastic with me, always very honest. In my first year at City, I had been hit and miss with injuries. I didn't play as much as I would have liked and had the opportunity to go.

“Mikel said: 'I don't want you to leave. I feel there is a spot here. The way we want to play is different to what a lot of people have seen but you are very capable of doing it'.

“We worked on it a few times in training and I decided to stay. Everything he said came true – I knew he would end up as a manager.”

But while Delph fully expects Arteta to be a success in his new role at Arsenal, he will hope the head coach does not enjoy 's trip to the Emirates on Sunday, with the Toffees in a good run of form under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has guided the Merseyside club to five wins and two draws in his first eight games in charge and Delph admits that there are some similarities between Ancelotti and his old boss Guardiola.

“If your boss gets the sack, you will get a reaction because you want to impress your new boss,” Delph said. “That happens at every club and in every walk of life.

“There are similarities between Pep and Carlo, they've both won and been very successful. They've both managed fantastic clubs and fantastic players – they both have a winning mentality.

“It's still early stages but I'm really excited for the future.”