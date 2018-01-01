"I never spoke to Zlatan" - Gattuso not disappointed about failed deal

The Italian manager insists he is not upset that the Swede will not be returning to San Siro after he confirmed he is staying with LA Galaxy

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso claims he is not disappointed that the club's potential deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic fell through.

The veteran striker confirmed on Monday that he would be staying with LA Galaxy, putting an end to speculation he could return to Milan.

But Gattuso insisted that he was not losing sleep over the Swede's decision, claiming he never communicated personally with the forward.

“I never spoke to Zlatan. When important people like our directors are here I respect them and everyone does their own job," Gattuso told a press conference.

“I knew there was a chance, and I also knew from day one that it was difficult.

“There’s no disappointment, if someone arrives I’m happy but I’m not going to tear my hair out about those who don’t.

“The management knows who I like and who can be useful, and since July I’ve never spoken to a player outside our group.”

An experienced striker has been on the agenda for Milan as they look to supplement their firepower while Gonzalo Higuain's goals have dried up, failing to score in his last six outings and last netting on October 28.

And Gattuso and Milan were left reeling as their star names were unable to prevent them from being knocked out of the Europa League at the group stage in unlikely fashion, losing 3-1 to Olympiacos when a one-goal defeat or better would have seen them through to the knockout stages.

“We know that after evenings like Thursday we’ve written a dark chapter, but there’s no shame. Shame is for those who steal, we just play sport.

“Seeing modern players crying in the dressing room is a sign.

“Maybe the football of 15-20 years ago is still there. That struck me.

“This group has human value, a lot of them were in tears. Before I’ve spoken about scars, and this has to be a scar which will remind us of the mistakes we made.”

Milan sit fourth in Serie A as they seek a return to Champions League football and will look to focus on their league position now that they are without European competition, starting with a trip to Bologna on Tuesday evening