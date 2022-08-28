'I miss the Champions League' - Liverpool-linked Neves admits to seeking transfer away from Wolves this summer

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has said he misses Champions League football amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Liverpool.

Neves makes transfer admission

Linked to Klopp and Liverpool

Played in the Champions League with Porto

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder has spent the last five seasons at Molineux, having secured a transfer to England when he was just 19. He previously appeared in the Champions League at Porto and has now admitted to wanting a return to the competition amid links with Liverpool.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with The Times, Neves said: “One of the things I miss most is the Champions League, it’s the best competition in the world to play in. So let’s try to achieve that."

He added: "If you ask me at the end of last season [about my future] I would have said to you, ‘I will leave’ but I’m still here, so we never know what’s going to happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neves emerged as a potential target for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp admitted that they are on the hunt for a new midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline, with injuries having decimated his squad at the start of the season. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has also been mooted as an option for the Reds.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEVES? Neves scored in his latest outing for Wolves against Newcastle, and is due back in action for the Wanderers against Bournemouth on August 31 - the day before the transfer window slams shut.