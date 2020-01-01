'I love playing with this lot' - Sancho insists he's happy at Dortmund as Man Utd interest continues

The Red Devils are continuing their pursuit of the England star despite his club's €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price

Jadon Sancho has sent a message to amid his ongoing transfer saga, insisting that he's happy at and that he loves playing with his youthful team-mates.

Sancho played 45 minutes in Wednesday's friendly against Rheindorf Altach, with Dortmund emerging 6-0 winners over the Austrian side.

Man Utd are in hot pursuit of the 20-year-old winger, who has emerged as one of Europe's top players since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017.

Dortmund have continued to stonewall the Red Devils, with the club's sporting director Michael Zorc declaring on Monday that Sancho will stay with the Bundesliga runners-up.

“Jadon Sancho will play with us next season,” Zorc said. “The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions."

United, though, have not given up hope despite Dortmund sticking to their €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price for the star.

Sancho did appear to have a message for United on Wednesday, however, as he underlined his happiness at his current club.

"I love playing with this lot," Sancho told BVB-TV. "It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

"I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them."

Despite being only 20, Sancho has said he is beginning to take on a leadership role in a squad that will utilise a number of teenagers, including 17-year-olds Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham.

"I joined [Dortmund] when I was 17," Sancho said. "Some of the lads are the same age. I've been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well."

Bellingham paid tribute to Sancho on Tuesday in a Q&A on Dortmund's Twitter account, saying his fellow Englishman has helped him settle in after a €25m (£23m/$29m) off-season move from Birmingham.

"Jadon has been very helpful for me, not only is he great to play with but he always makes sure I understand what information the coaches are giving to us," Bellingham said.

Bellingham and Reyna both started in the friendly against Altach, with Reyna scoring the first goal. Erling Haaland netted a brace, with Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can and Julian Brandt also scoring.