I-Legaue 2018-19: Enrique Esqueda fuels East Bengal's title aspirations with slender win over Minerva Punjab
East Bengal registered a
After a goalless first
Minerva Punjab coach Sachin Badhade made three alterations to his side from their 1-0 win over NEROCA in their previous match. Arashpreet Singh returned under the sticks whereas Sreyas V.G. and Moinuddin Khan replaced Makan Chothe and Prabhjot Singh respectively.
On the other hand, Alejandro Menendez made two changes in the form of Salam Ranjan Singh and Toni Dovale replacing the suspended Borja Gomez and Brandon Vanlalremdika.
East Bengal started the match on the front foot as they kept piling pressure in the attacking third. The hosts sat deep
Just after the
Ten minutes later, it was East Bengal who suffered the same fate when Jaime Santos' header from close range struck the crosspiece after the Spaniard timed his jump to perfection to reach a cross floated in by Toni Dovale.
The match opened up significantly in the second half with both sides willing to take more risks in search of the opening goal.
Arshdeep was called into action in the very first minute after
Quero and former East Bengal player Mahmoud Al-Amna showed
In the 75th minute, Danmawia Ralte's header from outside the box set up Esqueda. The Mexican allowed the ball to bounce once and then volleyed past Arshdeep to score the winner.
In the dying minutes, Kalif Alhassan tested Dgar with a curling free-kick but the keeper came out unscathed as he punched it out of danger.
East Bengal will now travel to Khozikode to face Gokulam Kerala on March 9 whereas Minerva will be up against the league leaders at the same time in what would be a