I-League 2020 Qualifiers: Bhawanipore pick up second consecutive win, Bengaluru United hold ARA

Bhawanipore FC edged out Garhwal FC 2-1 while a late equaliser help FC Bengaluru United hold ARA FC...

Bhawanipore picked up their second consecutive win as the edged out Garhwal FC in the first match of the matchday 3 in the 2020-21 qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Sankarlal Chakraborty’s men were in control of the game right from the word go and picked up their opening goal of the match in the eighth minute. Arijit Bagui sent a long ball from the left side for Philip Adjah who comfortably beat the highline of Garhwal defence and found himself one on one with the custodian. The Ghanaian did not make a mistake in finding the back of the net.

The Kolkata club extended their lead in the 50th minute after Pankaj Moula netted the second goal from Anuj Raj’s cross. Raj received a through ball from Adjah and ran down the left side before sending an inch-perfect cross for Moula who headed the ball home.

Garhwal went all guns blazing after conceding a second goal and increased the pressure on Bhawanipore defence who became a bit complacent. In the 76th minute, the home team were punished for their complacency as Garhwal pulled one back.

Rahul Das was the first to react to a sloppy clearance from Kingshuk Debnath and sent a low cross inside the box for Afdal Varikkodan who converted an easy tap-in.

Garhwal enjoyed most of the possession in the second half but could not get an equaliser till the end as Bhawanipore remained resolute in their backline in the final 15 minutes of the match.

In the second match of the day, FC Bengaluru United broke ARA FC heart with an injury-time goal to hold the team from Ahmedabad to a 1-1 draw.

Pratik Swamy gave ARA the lead in the 25th minute after picking up a rebound ball from Kunzang Bhutia who had moments before stopped Jordan Cedric Fernandes’ shot. Swamy picked up the loose ball went past a defender and found the back of the net.

Bengaluru United tried their hearts out throughout the game to score an equaliser but failed to find the back of the net. It was only in the final minute of the injury time when ARA goalkeeper Melroy Fernandes brought down substitute Jaison Vaz inside the box. Mohammad Asrar Rehbar scored the equaliser from the spot-kick to seal a point for his team.