Punjab FC owners RoundGlass release Michael Browne and Kenneth Santa

The 2017-18 I-League champions released their Techincal Director and Head of Scouting...

Punjab FC owners RoundGlass Sports have released Technical Director Michael Browne and Head of Scouting Kenneth Santa, Goal understands.

The Australian-resident who joined the club in March last year parted ways with 2017-18 champions.

Browne is a UEFA Pro Licence holder who had previously worked with the likes of Northern New South Football Federation, the national team of and Charlton Athletic in various capacities. He also served as the head coach of the famous Aspire Academy in .

More teams

Browne viewed the integration of youth players into the first team as a key indicator of good grass-root development. He emphasised on maintaining an academy of high standards which would produce national team players.

“Clubs need to focus on developing players. We want to have the best academy in . From last season we have got some promising young players. We hope to push quite a few of them to the senior team this year," he said in an interview with Goal last month.

"At the youth level, there are various yardsticks to measure success. Some judge success by the number of players that get promoted to the first team. It's not only about winning tournaments. It's also about developing potential talents into first-team players. Success can also be measured by how many of them get to play for in the future. We certainly would not measure success by winning U13 trophies.

"There are always a few 19-year olds who are highly rated and yet they are not ready to start. They are not part of key training sessions. And all of a sudden they are not getting their needs looked after. We are going to make sure that their training needs are well taken care of. They can definitely be improved."

Along with Browne, Head of Scouting Santa will also be parting ways with the club. The Dane had previously worked with Premier League side Wolverhampton and had also served as the scout for Aspire Academy and the Qatar national team.

When Goal tried to reach out to Browne, he chose not to comment.