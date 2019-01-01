I-League: Mohun Bagan’s Shankar Lal Chakraborty – Need three points at any cost

Chakraborty confirmed that Sony Norde will make it into their 18-man squad against Kashmir…

Mohun Bagan coach Shankar Lal Chakraborty wants his team to start the second phase of the I-League afresh as they take on Real Kashmir on Sunday afternoon at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Green and Maroons have 15 points from 10 matches with their arch rivals East Bengal having 16 points from nine games.

“I have told everyone to forget about what we did in the first phase. We have to focus on the second leg as we are focussed completely on the next game against Kashmir.

“Real Kashmir are a good side and are in good form at the moment. They are also very consistent. They have very good foreign players. The Indian players are also supporting them in a good way. We have to be very cautious against them. They did well against East Bengal as well,” said Chakraborty.

Bagan had downed Kashmir 1-0 earlier this season with a goal from Dipanda Dicka. However, Chakraborty warned his players against any complacency. He also revealed that star winger Sony Norde would make it into the matchday squad.

“The first leg match was different. It was a different ground under different conditions.

"Sony is fit now and will be in the 18-man squad. Our target is to get three points at any cost from the match,” said the Bagan coach.

The Kolkata giants have conceded 12 goals this season and they have struggled to defend set-pieces. Real Kashmir are known to make the most of corners and free-kicks given the height advantage they have over most teams in the I-League.

“We have conceded four goals from set-pieces out of 12 goals. We are working on it. Every top team has conceded 10 or 12 goals. We are considering our mistakes and trying to rectify them,” he mentioned.

“We have to work hard to turn the luck in our favour. We cannot sit back and think that luck will favour us,” he added.