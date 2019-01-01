I-League: Khalid Jamil likely to join Mohun Bagan

The former East Bengal coach is expected to take charge at the Green and Maroon brigade…

Mohun Bagan are all set to appoint Khalid Jamil as their head coach, Goal can confirm. This was after Shankar Lal Chakraborty put in his papers following yet another defeat in the I-League, this time at the hands of Real Kashmir at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Mariners find themselves in the sixth position on the I-League table with 15 points from 11 games. In fact in their last seven matches in the league, they have been victorious on just two occasions. Bagan also lost the high profile Kolkata derby to East Bengal 3-2 last month.

Jamil, who was the coach of East Bengal last sseason, missed out on the league title by the smallest of margins on the final day of the campaign. Also he guided the club to the finals of the maiden Super Cup where they faltered to Bengaluru FC.

It must be remembered that Jamil famously guided Aizawl FC to their maiden I-League title in the 2016-17 season. His record in the Kolkata derby is abysmal however, as he suffered two defeats and one draw in the three derbies last season.