I-League Qualifiers: Mohammedan Sporting defeat Bhawanipore to clinch promotion
AIFF
Kolkata-based club Mohammedan Sporting defeated local rivals Bhawanipore United 2-0 to clinch promotion to the 2020-21 season of I-League on Friday.
Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza and Keralite Gani Ahmed Nigam scored a goal each in each half as the Black Panthers sealed a comfortable win against their opponents and confirmed their spot at the top of the table in the I-League qualifiers 2020.
The biggest fixture of the qualifiers, a derby between two Kolkata-based clubs, started on a positive note with Mohammedan taking the initiative to find an opening against a resilient Bhawanipore defence.