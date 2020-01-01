I-League Qualifiers: Mohammedan Sporting defeat Bhawanipore to clinch promotion

Mohammedan Sporting have qualified for the 2020-21 season of I-League...

Kolkata-based club Mohammedan defeated local rivals Bhawanipore United 2-0 to clinch promotion to the 2020-21 season of on Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza and Keralite Gani Ahmed Nigam scored a goal each in each half as the Black Panthers sealed a comfortable win against their opponents and confirmed their spot at the top of the table in the I-League qualifiers 2020.

The biggest fixture of the qualifiers, a derby between two Kolkata-based clubs, started on a positive note with Mohammedan taking the initiative to find an opening against a resilient Bhawanipore defence.