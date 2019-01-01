I-League 2019-20: Aizawl FC edge past Stubborn Indian Arrows in Vasco

Arrows goalkeeper Samik Mitra's brilliance in goal was overshadowed by the defeat

Aizwal FC downed 2-1 in an 2019-20 encounter at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Monday.

William Lalnunfela came off the bench to give Aizwal the lead in the 64th minute but for Vikram Pratap Singh to draw level in the 81st minute while Joe Zoherliana (90+4') restored his side's lead in injury time.

Shanmugan Venkatesh led his boys to a narrow 1-0 defeat against in his first match in charge of the Arrows and persued with the same first 11.

Aizawl coach Standley Rozario brought new signing Amadou Sissoko in place of Lalnunfela besides Lalawmpuia replacing Lalremruata Arema in goal after their solitary goal goal defeat against .

The ball remained in the home side's half for majority of the first half which forced the Arrows to defend deep and Aizawl were able to create their first opening in the 19th minute when Abdoulaye Kanoute forced a save from Samik Mitra at his near post.

After pulling off a blinder of a save against Gokulam's Nathaniel Garcia in the last match, Mitra made back-to-back blocks off two attempts by Kanoute including a one-on-one situation a minute past the half-hour mark. Kanoute nemesis in the Arrows goalkeeper made yet another block off the Malian's shot from inside the box for the first half to be locked goalless.

Switching over, Vikram made a darting run on the right flank in the 54th minute and was pegged down by Richard Kassage in the Aizawl box but referee Rosario Fernandes deemed otherwise and awarded a goalkick to the visitors.

Mitra made it a habit to deny Kanoute with another save at the hour mark, but wasn't able to keep out substitute Lalnunfela's strike off Isak Vanlalruatfela's cross in the 64th minute.

The Arrows had a chance to draw level minutes later but Aman Chetri's shot from the box was blocked by Aizawl defender Chawnghlut Lalrosanga for a corner besides Harmanpreet Singh's effort saved by rival goalkeeper Lalremruata who barely had much to do otherwise.

However, the equaliser eventually came in the 81st minute as Vikram latched on to a long lob by RV Hormipam and slotted it past Lalremruata.

Aizawl struck late through Zoherliana's header off Lalnunfela's cross in injury time to hand his side their first win of the season.