East Bengal's Alejandro Menendez: Disappointed to go home without a point

The Red and Gold brigade suffered their first defeat in the league as they went down to Churchill Brothers...

went down 1-0 to at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, on Saturday, as they suffered their first defeat in the this season. In their five games, the Kolkata giants have only managed to win twice.

It was Willis Plaza who scored for the home side at the death as the Goan outfit made their way to the top of the standings.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez expressed his disappointment after the loss as his players failed to convert the chances which came their way.

"We had a lot of chances to score. We have been trying to win the game until the last minute. We are disappointed to go home without a point. I think we deserved to win in the second half," said the Spaniard.

Plaza did have a couple of chances earlier in the game but his late strike came back to haunt his former outfit. Menendez rued his side's luck as Marcos Espada and Marti Crespi saw their shots come off the woodwork during the course of the game.

"We have been controlling the game but in the single action that we were not been sharp enough, they scored, and we hit the bar twice. This is what affected us," he observed.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares was relieved to have bounced back after the shocking 2-1 defeat against in their last match.

"[The] last game was an accident and a little unlucky because we had opportunities and could not score. Today my players showed what they can do," the Portuguese tactician remarked.