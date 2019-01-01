I-League 2018-19: Sony Norde wins it for Mohun bagan against brilliant NEROCA

Khalid Jamil makes it two out of two after taking charge of Mohun Bagan...

Mohun Bagan churned out a hard fought 1-0 victory over NEROCA FC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a brilliant Sony Norde (78').

The I-League runners up were the more dominant side and created more chances than the host but a string of impressive saves by Bagan keeper Shilton Paul kept the Orange Brigade at bay.

Khalid Jamil made a single change to the side that won against Minerva as Lalchhawnkima was reinstated to the starting XI in place of Dalraj Singh. Whereas, Manuel Fraile preferred to stick to the winning XI that won them the North Eastern derby against Shillong Lajong.

Paul brought out his brilliant best in the first-half as he looked unbeatable under the sticks.

More to follow...