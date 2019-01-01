I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan rally from behind to beat Shillong Lajong

The Mariners will be hoping for NEROCA to drop points in the last round if the Kolkata based outfit are to finish fifth

Mohun Bagan keep their hopes up for a fifth place finish in the 2018-19 I-League with a 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Friday.

Substitute Britto PM scored the 88th minute winner after Sony Norde's 78th minute equaliser helped the visitors along the way after Aser Dipandar had opened the scoring with a fourth minute penalty. Phrangki Buam scored twice for Lajong (45+1' PG, 53').

Mohun Bagan have hence finished their campaign with 29 points from their games while Shillong Lajong would any-which-ways finish at the bottom with 11 points.

Alison Kharsyntiew made as many as five changes to the home side that lost 4-1 agaisnt Azawl FC with goalkeeper Phurbe Lachenpa, Donboklang Lyngdoh, F. Lalrohlua, Freestart Kharbangar and Mahesh Singh all making their way in.

Bagan coach Khalid Jamil too made a wholesale of changes from his side's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Indian Arrows as goalkeeper Sankar Roy, Lalchawnkima, Shilton D'Silva, Lalramzuala Khiangte, Saurav Das and Sheikh Faiz started.

