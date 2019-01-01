I-League 2018-19: Shankar Lal Chakraborty wishes to resign as Mohun Bagan coach

The Mohun Bagan coach confirmed after the match that he has informed the club officials about his decision to quit from his post...

Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty has informed the club officials that he wishes to resign from his post after his team suffered their second consecutive defeat against Real Kashmir FC at home on Sunday.

After the match, Sankarlal said, “I have conveyed the officials that I want to resign. I feel that I am not being able to turnaround the team so I have decided to leave.”

Chakraborty also mentioned that he never wanted another foreign defender and reminded that Mohun Bagan are used to playing with one foreign central and one Indian defender.

He said, “Mohun Bagan always had one foreigner and one Indian defender. Belo (Rasaq), Luciano (Sabrosa), Eduardo (Ferreira),(Eze) Kingsley, and one Indian defender. We did not get Sukhdev (Singh) as he got injured. I am not being able to do anything. I have already told the club that I don't want to stay. The team has quality but maybe I am not being able to recognise it.”

He further added, “When Pep decided to leave Bayern he announced it a year ago. If the club asks me to stay for the rest of the season we will discuss. But I have let my decision known to the club.”

Mohun Bagan's horrendous form at home continued as they tasted their second defeat in Kolkata. They have played five matches at home so far in the I-League and drawn two and lost two matches. Their only win came against Shillong Lajong.

The Kolkata giants remain at the fifth position on the league table after today's defeat as the gap between them and the league leaders Chennai City FC increased to nine points.

They next face Minerva Punjab at home on January 9. It will be interesting to see if Shankar Lal will sit in the Mohun Bagan bench on that day.