I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir's win over Chennai City throws open title race

Real Kashmir once again stop Chennai City's juggernaut...

Real Kashmir trumped Chennai City FC 1-0 to complete a league double over the current leaders at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

A solitary goal from Gnohere Krizo (81') was enough to seal the three points for the hosts who are on a 10-match unbeaten run.

David Robertson made a couple of changes to the side that earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong. Local boys Farhan Ganie and Danish Farooq were handed a start in testing conditions and the duo did not disappoint.

Roberto Eslava was back in defence for Chennai and Akbar Nawas also handed a debut to midfielder Raja Pandi Soundrapandian.

It was a cautious start from both the sides. The two teams were locked in an intense midfield battle with Chennai clearly struggling to find the rhythm in the opening minutes.

More to follow...