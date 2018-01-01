I-League 2018-19: NEROCA climb to second spot after derailing Mohun Bagan

Eduardo Ferreira and Aryn Williams on target as Mohun Bagan leave Imphal empty-handed…

NEROCA continued their four-match unbeaten run to the fifth as they beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Khuman Lamapak Stadium in Imphal on Friday.

Former Mohun Bagan player Eduardo Ferreira opened the scoring (24') which was cancelled out by Henry Kisekka (63') just after the hour-mark. But Bagan's defensive frailties were once again exposed when Aryn Williams (69') scored the eventual winner for the home side.

Manuel Fraile made a single change to the side that drew 0-0 against Minerva Punjab as Saran Singh made way for Tondomba Singh.

Whereas Shankar Lal Chakraborty decided to test his bench strength by giving a rare start to Darren Caldeira and Gurjinder Singh in place of Sourav Das and Abhishek Ambekar respectively.

It was a bright start to the match with both sides trying to break the deadlock as quickly as possible.

But it was NEROCA who drew first blood when two former Mohun Bagan players combined to score the opener. It was Yusa Katsumi who delivered a brilliant corner near the first post and Eduardo Ferreira timed his run to perfection to skip his marker and nod it into the net.

Bagan lacked the finesse in attack and Chakraborty decided to change things in the middle as he brought in new addition SK Faiaz replacing Azharuddin Mallick.

The substitute had an immediate impact on the game and could have got his name on the score-sheet within seconds from coming on if only his right-footed volley towards goal was inches on the other side of the post.

Bagan started the second half with more urgency looking for the equaliser. Arijit Bagui began joining the attack more frequently but Subhash Singh was performing his defensive duties quite well to prevent the right back from causing any significant harm.

On the 63rd minute, Henry Kisekka scored his fourth goal of the campaign to restore parity in the match. Caldeira put in a lobbed cross inside the box and Lalit Thapa could not get a touch to it even after committing himself which allowed Kisekka to nod into an empty net.

But the lead was short-lived as the Mariners conceded within six minutes from drawing level. Sankar Roy punched away a corner which fell for Subhash at the edge of the box who did not hit the ball cleanly. But Aryn Williams got the slightest of touch to divert the trajectory of the ball and Bagan's defence was left rooted to the spot.

NEROCA sat deep for the rest of the game and started attacking on the counter allowing Bagan to take control of the match. Varney Kallon and Ferreira were brilliant at the heart of the defence which made sure that the three points did not slip away.

The Orange Brigade would next host Shillong Lajong on January 4 in a north-eastern derby whereas Mohun Bagan will return to Kolkata to host Real Kashmir two days later.

