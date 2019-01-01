I-League 2018-19: Manuel Retamero - Chencho is a player who can give us goals

The Spanish coach clarified that it was the club management’s decision to bring in Chencho on loan…

NEROCA FC coach Manuel Retamero has revealed that it was not his decision to bring on board Chencho Gyeltshen on loan from Bengaluru FC but the team management's.

Speaking to Goal about Chencho’s signing, the Spanish coach said, “Yes, we have lost a lot of opportunities to take maximum points in games. Also, I did not choose the player (Chencho Gyeltshen), the management decided that. But more importantly, we have a player who can give us the goals - an area where we were lacking earlier.

“The most important player is Katsumi (Yusa) because he is making a difference day in day out. I wanted 22 players available and ready to play any time. I believe that you have to keep improving the team at all times.

Retamero hopes that Chencho can have the same impact at NEROCA FC that Willis Plaza and Pedro Manzi have had at Churchill Brothers and Chennai City FC.

“To be honest, when I saw everyone is improving and East Bengal also got quality new players before us, I got jealous. I would have liked to have that before. I hope Chencho delivers what we have lacked in the final third, looking at how Willis Plaza has done for Churchill and how Pedro Manzi has done it for Chennai City.

“If Katsumi does that, it's okay but, sometimes Katsumi cannot do everything. It's not late yet but we have East Bengal next. It's not going to be easy because they strengthened before us by getting Toni (Dovale) and (Jaime) Santos.”

Retamero further revealed that it was goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio who was released from the squad to make space for Chencho. "It was not my decision but the management's decision. Everything was done by them. I would have liked to have balance in all departments even in the goalkeeping department but I hope that this decision pays off for the club.”

The Bhutanese sensation who inspired Minerva Punjab’s I-League triumph last season had joined Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC this time. Unfortunately, Chencho appeared in just nine games for Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) out of which he started in just four matches.

The NEROCA boss expressed his concern on the lack of game time for Chencho in the ISL. He said, “I hope this point does not prove negative for us. In my opinion, he is ready. I know that is a risk but it is a risk worth taking because the team needs that. The management decided we need someone in attack and I hope you don't have a problem with that.

"Also, getting Chencho is a positive. He has scored many goals with Minerva and I have seen his game. He plays around the penalty box and passes well. I want to see his positive side because that will benefit us.”